Norway's Gassco to build 480 km gas pipeline to lower Arctic

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas system operator Gassco submitted a plan on Tuesday to build a 480 kilometre, 70 million cubic metre per day pipeline from the lower Norwegian Arctic to an onshore processing facility by 2016.

The pipeline would transport gas from Statoil’s Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea and several smaller developments to the Royal Dutch Shell-operated processing plant at Nyhamna in Western Norway, it said.

Gassco did not provide a cost estimate for the projects.

Partners in the pipeline are Statoil, state holding firm Petoro, OMV, Shell, Total, RWE, ConocoPhillips, Edison, Maersk and GDF SUEZ