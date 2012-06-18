Norway's Aasgard gas field shut down-Gassco

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Production at Norway’s Aasgard gas field was down on Monday morning with volume impact of 24 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day, the country’s gas system operator said.

The shutdown, which started after midnight, could last for up to 24 hours, Gassco said on its web site.

Aasgard, one of the largest developments on the Norwegian continental shelf, is operated by oil and gas company Statoil .

Statoil was not immediately available for comment.