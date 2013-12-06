FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's new govt stands by big gas pipeline tariff cut
December 6, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's new govt stands by big gas pipeline tariff cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Norway will not change gas pipeline tariffs on its massive Gassled transport network, leaving in place a major price cut implemented by the previous centre-left government, the oil and energy ministry said on Friday.

“Lower tariffs will stimulate exploration, development and production of oil and gas, enhancing the competitiveness of Norwegian gas,” the ministry said in a statement.

Several international investors, which have put $5.1 billion into Gassled, argued that the cut would cost them $6.6 billion in lost earnings over the next two decades, and said they could take legal action if the cut was not reversed. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

