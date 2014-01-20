FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway gas output to increase by 20 mcm/d on Feb 7-15 -Gassco
January 20, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Norway gas output to increase by 20 mcm/d on Feb 7-15 -Gassco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s gas exports will increase by 20 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day on Feb. 7-15 due to a compressor test at a field offshore Norway, the country’s gas system operator Gassco said on Monday.

“In the period... the operator will test a repaired export compressor,” Gassco said on its website.

The Troll A platform in the North Sea, which is operated by Statoil has experienced problems with an export compressor since January last year that has limited gas production.

Statoil’s partners at Troll are Total, Shell and ConocoPhillips.

