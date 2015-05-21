FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian gas flows to Emden NGT terminal recover after sharp drop
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Norwegian gas flows to Emden NGT terminal recover after sharp drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Germany’s Emden NGT terminal dropped close to zero on Thursday morning, but recovered later, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Flows to the terminal fell to near zero after around 0900 CET (0700 GMT), but rose to a rate of over 10 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 1110 GMT.

The NGT terminal receives natural gas from the ConnocoPhillips-operated Ekofisk and adjunct fields in the North Sea via the Norpipe pipeline.

Gassco was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.