Norway's Troll A gas plant out for maintenance in Sept
#Energy
June 28, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's Troll A gas plant out for maintenance in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - The offshore processing plant at Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, will be shut for 12 days maintenance in September, the Nordic power exchange said.

The maintenance at the gas plant on the Statoil operated Troll A platform in the North Sea will take place between Sept. 10 at 0400 GMT and Sept. 22 at 0400 GMT, the exchange added.

The giant Troll field, which contains around 40 percent of Norwegian gas reserves, gets some power from the country’s national grid. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

