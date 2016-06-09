FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Ormen Lange gas processing won't be affected by potential strike -Shell
June 9, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Norway's Ormen Lange gas processing won't be affected by potential strike -Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - The plant processing gas from the Norwegian Ormen Lange gas field will continue to operate regardless of the outcome of ongoing security staff wage negotiations, a spokeswoman for operator Shell said on Thursday.

Norway’s Parat trade union said earlier that 560 guards at airports, museums and other facilities, including the Ormen Lange plant, would go on strike on Friday if no wage agreement was found and that the gas plant would have to begin a shutdown. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
