Ormen Lange outage cuts Norway's gas output by 40 mcm/d on Monday
December 2, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Ormen Lange outage cuts Norway's gas output by 40 mcm/d on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s gas output will be cut by 40 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Monday due to an outage affecting gas production from Royal Dutch Shell’s Ormen Lange field, above an earlier estimate for 25 mcm, gas system operator Gassco said.

Stormy weather disrupted external power supply to Nyhamna plant that feeds the 70-million-cubic-metre Langeled pipeline, Britain’s main gas import route.

The outage, which started at 0720 GMT was expected to last for 15 hours, Gassco added in a market message.

