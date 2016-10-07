OSLO Oct 7 Workers at three plants serving Norway's gas and oil industry agreed a new wage deal early on Friday, avoiding a strike that could have cut supplies of natural gas to Britain and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers worldwide, the negotiators said.

Altogether 338 workers at Statoil's Melkoeya LNG plant, Shell's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant and ExxonMobil's Slagen refinery terminal had been scheduled to strike unless a deal was reached.

Nyhamna processes gas from the Ormen Lange field off Norway, which can provide up to 20 percent of Britain's gas needs. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)