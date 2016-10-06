Norway wage negotiators work overtime to avert gas strike

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian petroleum workers and their employers extended wage talks past a midnight deadline on Friday in a bid to avoid a strike that could cut pipeline gas supplies to Britain and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers worldwide, the SAFE labour union said.

Altogether 338 workers at Statoil's Melkoeya LNG plant, Shell's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant and ExxonMobil's Slagen refinery terminal are set to go on strike unless the deal is reached.

The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which negotiates on behalf of the energy firms, said on Thursday the strike would force to shut Melkoeya and Nyhamna plants, and prolong the ongoing maintenance at Slagen refinery, which has been already shut. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)