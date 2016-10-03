FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway labour union threatens strike at gas plants, refinery
October 3, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Norway labour union threatens strike at gas plants, refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Workers at three onshore facilities serving Norway's oil and gas industry threaten to go on strike on Oct. 7 unless employers agree to a new wage deal, the SAFE labour union said in a statement on Monday.

Altogether 338 workers at Statoil's Melkoeya LNG plant, Shell's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant and ExxonMobil's Slagen refinery terminal would go on strike if the talks break down, the union added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

