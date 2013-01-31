FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wintershall finds gas in Norwegian Sea
January 31, 2013

Wintershall finds gas in Norwegian Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Wintershall, owned by Germany’s BASF, has discovered gas and condensate about four kilometres northeast of the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

Preliminary estimates show the find to hold between 3 and 20 million cubic metres, or 18 and 126 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents.

“The licensees will consider the discovery together with nearby discoveries,” the NPD said.

The exploration well was the first to be drilled in production licence 475, in which operator Wintershall has 50 percent, Faroe Petroleum 30 percent and Centrica 20 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
