FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany, Norway to spend up to 2 bln euro on subsea cable
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Germany, Norway to spend up to 2 bln euro on subsea cable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Norway and Germany plan to spend between 1.5-2 billion euros ($2-$2.6 billion) on a subsea cable that marks the first power link between the two countries.

The framework agreement between Norwegian transmission system operator Statnett, German system operator TenneT and German state-controlled bank KfW follows a plan announced in June for power cables from Norway to Britain and Germany.

“The North Sea cable will improve national energy security in cold and dry winters and help stabilise energy prices over the course of the year,” Stattnet Chief Executive Auke Lont said in a statement.

A final investment decision will be taken in 2014, with the aim of bringing the cable into operation at the end of 2018, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project will take the form of a 50:50 joint venture between Norway and Germany.

The cable will transport surplus wind and solar power from Germany to Norway. When there is little wind and sunshine, the cable will bring power generated from hydroelectric sources from Norway to Germany. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.