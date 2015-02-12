FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nexans, ABB win NordLink power cable contracts
February 12, 2015

Nexans, ABB win NordLink power cable contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French cable maker Nexans and Swiss engineering group ABB have won contracts to supply and install the NordLink power cable, the first interconnection between Norway and Germany, Norway’s grid operator Statnett said on Thursday.

Statnett repeated that the overall investment costs for the project are estimated at 1.5-2 billion euros, although it did not say how much of this would go to Nexans and ABB.

The 1,400 megawatt interconnection is expected to be built by the end of 2019. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

