OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norway’s Conservatives agreed terms of a coalition government with the populist Progress Party on Monday, clearing the last big hurdle to taking power on Oct. 18 after winning elections last month, prime minister-designate Erna Solberg said.

The two parties aim to govern in a minority after failing to woo potential allies, but have secured the outside backing of the centrist Liberals and Christian Democrats, ensuring some governmental stability.