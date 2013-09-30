FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to sell up to NOK 12 billion worth of bonds in Q4
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2013 / 12:18 PM / 4 years ago

Norway to sell up to NOK 12 billion worth of bonds in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank plans to sell between 8 billion and 12 billion crowns ($1.33 billion-$2 billion) worth of government bonds and between 10 billion and 12 billion crowns worth of bills in the fourth quarter, it said on Monday.

“This means that the financing requirement of NOK 70 billion in long-term loans in the market in 2013 is reduced to NOK 62 billion,” the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 5.9984 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.