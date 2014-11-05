FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Norway's S/A housing prices rose 0.9 pct in Oct
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Norway's S/A housing prices rose 0.9 pct in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to alerts with no changes in text)

OSLO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.9 percent in October compared to September after a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 5.3 percent in October after a 3.6 percent rise in September, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices were flat in October from September. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Terje Solsvik)

