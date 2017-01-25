FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mesterhus heads list of Norway's top house builders in 2016
January 25, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Mesterhus heads list of Norway's top house builders in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Norway's top ten housing
constructors in 2016, measured by the number of housing starts,
according to the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA):
    
2016   Company            Housing starts  Placement 2015
1.     Mesterhus          1,270           2.
2.     Byggman            1,206           5.
3.     Blink Hus          1,188           4.
4.     OBOS (ex. B.Watne) 1,140           1.
5.     Nordbohus          1,133           3.
6.     Systemhus          1,006           8.
7.     Selvaag Bolig        902           7.
8.     Norgeshus            824           6.
9.     Boligpartner         746          10.
10.    Block Watne (OBOS)   694           9.
    
    Full-year sales of new homes rose by 15 percent to 35,621
units, while housing starts were up 4 percent to 31,278 units,
NHBA data showed. 

 (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

