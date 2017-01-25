TABLE-Mesterhus heads list of Norway's top house builders in 2016

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Norway's top ten housing constructors in 2016, measured by the number of housing starts, according to the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA): 2016 Company Housing starts Placement 2015 1. Mesterhus 1,270 2. 2. Byggman 1,206 5. 3. Blink Hus 1,188 4. 4. OBOS (ex. B.Watne) 1,140 1. 5. Nordbohus 1,133 3. 6. Systemhus 1,006 8. 7. Selvaag Bolig 902 7. 8. Norgeshus 824 6. 9. Boligpartner 746 10. 10. Block Watne (OBOS) 694 9. Full-year sales of new homes rose by 15 percent to 35,621 units, while housing starts were up 4 percent to 31,278 units, NHBA data showed. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)