UPDATE 1-Norway's house prices fall for third month in a row

OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian house prices fell for the third straight month in November and annual growth is expected to turn negative in December, providing yet another argument for the central bank to delay a planned rate hike.

House prices fell by a monthly 0.9 percent in November, adding to a 0.8 percent fall in October as tighter lending regulations, higher capital rules for banks and an increase in new home completions weighed on the market, the association of real estate agency firms (EFF) said.

Year-on-year growth slowed to a mere 0.2 percent, a big drop from 7.5 percent a year ago, and EFF expects an annual fall in December before a slight recovery in early 2014.

“The housing market is now rougher than we have seen over the last years, but we don’t think we will see a freefall in prices,” said Christian Vammervold Dreyer, the head of EFF. “We expect price growth on a 12-month basis to flatten out after turning negative in December for the first time since 2009.”

Norwegian households are among the most indebted in the world, with debt at around 200 percent of disposable income, more than twice the rate in Germany, and the IMF has previously said house prices could be as much as 40 percent overvalued.

Regulators have tried for years to rein in the market and the central bank said prices could now fall by as much as 10 percent but it would be an orderly and much-needed decline.

Analysts said the central bank would probably delay a rate hike, previously flagged for next summer, as the economy is slowing much more than expected and a rate hike could drive house prices lower.

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprises (NHO) recently said Norway’s increasingly tight bank capital requirements were the main reason for the country’s economic slowdown because the measures amounted to a de facto monetary tightening.

Norway’s economy, excluding the offshore oil sector, is expected to grow 2 percent this year, well down from last year’s 3.4 percent as household confidence dipped and exports suffered. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)