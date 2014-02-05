FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norway's house prices fall less than expected in January
February 5, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's house prices fall less than expected in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian housing prices fell less than expected in January, suggesting the worst of the market’s decline is over after a correction last year, a real estate association said on Wednesday.

House prices fell by an annual 1.0 percent in January and eased by 0.1 percent from the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted figures, the association of real estate agency firms (EFF) said.

”Activity was high all over the country. Brokers describe this as a mood change,“ EFF Chief Executive Christian Dreyer said. ”January was better than we had expected after the weak end to 2013.

“Norwegian existing home sales have never before been as high as this in January, so activity is good. It’s a strong signal,” Dreyer added.

Unadjusted prices rose by 2.4 percent during the first month of the year.

House prices fell by about 5 percent between May and December and some analysts predict they could eventually decline by 10 to 15 percent.

The IMF argued last year that the market was as much as 40 percent overvalued, leaving the economy vulnerable as household debt is at 200 percent of disposable income, one of the highest rates in Europe.

The EFF earlier predicted that house prices could fall 1 to 3 percent on average this year. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

