UPDATE 2-Norway's new home sales at highest level since 1980s -builders

* Sees no sign of cooling in housing market

* Expect housing starts in 2016 at 2015 level (Adds forecast for 2016 housing starts)

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes has hit its highest level in three decades, pointing to continued strength for the country’s construction industry despite a downturn in the economy, Norway’s Home Builders’ Association said on Tuesday.

New home sales rose by 4 percent year-on-year in February to 30,966 in the last 12 months, the highest since the 1980s, it added.

Housing starts fell by 42 percent compared to the same month of last year however, which the association ascribed to normal monthly variations. In January, home sales rose by 3 percent, while housing starts rose by 16 percent.

The plunging price of crude oil, Norway’s main export, has hurt economic growth and pushed up unemployment, but falling interest rates have meanwhile made housing more affordable, driving up demand and prices.

Forecaster Prognosesenteret, which helped assemble the data, predicted housing starts would stay more or less unchanged in 2016 compared to 2015, at around 30,000 new units.

“Activity and prices are high. Of course, if we were to see a decline in the price of existing homes there could be a correction, but nothing points towards that,” Prognosesenteret Chief Executive Bjoern Mangor Birkeland said.

“So far it looks good for the Norwegian housing and construction market,” he added.

Leading Norwegian builders include Veidekke, AF Gruppen, Selvaag Bolig and unlisted housing corporation OBOS, along with Sweden’s JM and Skanska . (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)