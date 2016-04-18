FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's March new home sales, housing starts interrupted by holiday
April 18, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

Norway's March new home sales, housing starts interrupted by holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 14 percent year-on-year in March, while housing starts fell by 16 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association said on Monday.

The decline could be explained by this year’s Easter coming in March, while last year the holiday was in April, the association noted.

New home sales rose by 10 percent in the 12 months to the end of March compared to the previous 12-month period, while housing starts were up by nine percent, the statistic showed.

In February, home sales rose by 4 percent from the same month of 2015, while housing starts fell by 42 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

