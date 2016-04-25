FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's new homes sales up 8 pct y/y in last two months -SA
April 25, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Norway's new homes sales up 8 pct y/y in last two months -SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s new home sales rose in the two months from mid-February to mid-April compared to the same period a year earlier, think tank Samfunnsoekonomisk Analyse (SA) said on Monday.

Nationwide, sales rose by eight percent year-on-year to 3,247 units, and were up 15 percent compared to the previous two months.

Sales in eastern Norway were record high, while the oil-dependent western and southern regions recorded weak developments, SA added.

The average price of homes sold was 46,900 Norwegian crowns ($5,705) per square metre. ($1 = 8.2213 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

