8 months ago
Norway real estate brokers predict 9-11 pct price rise in 2017
December 9, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 8 months ago

Norway real estate brokers predict 9-11 pct price rise in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian housing prices will probably rise by between 9 and 11 percent in 2017 as low interest rates continue to spur demand, a real estate industry association predicted on Friday.

The forecast was based on expected average prices next year compared to the average level for the current year, Real Estate Norway said.

The cost of buying a home in Norway has risen sharply in recent years, triggering fears among some analysts and policy makers of a bubble that could hurt the economy in the long run. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

