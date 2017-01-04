FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Norway's December housing prices rise 12.8 pct year-on-year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 8 months ago

Norway's December housing prices rise 12.8 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 1.1 percent in December compared to November, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 12.8 percent in December, up from 11.6 percent in November, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.5 percent in December from November.

The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank interest rates. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.