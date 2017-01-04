Norway's December housing prices rise 12.8 pct year-on-year

OSLO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 1.1 percent in December compared to November, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 12.8 percent in December, up from 11.6 percent in November, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.5 percent in December from November.

The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank interest rates. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)