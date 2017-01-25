FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Norway's new homes sales rose 26 pct yr/yr in December
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 7 months ago

Norway's new homes sales rose 26 pct yr/yr in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 26 percent year-on-year in December, while housing starts rose by 1 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Wednesday.

Full-year sales of new homes rose by 15 percent to 35,621 units, while housing starts were up 4 percent to 31,278 units, it added.

In November, homes sales rose by 21 percent from the same month of 2015, while housing starts rose by 24 percent.

Statistics Norway said on Tuesday 36,530 building permits were issued in 2016, up 18.1 percent on 2015. In 2017, forecaster Prognosesenteret estimates housing starts to rise to 38,000 units, the highest in 38 years.

Mesterhus was the country's top builder in 2016 with 1,270 new homes started, the (NHBA) said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.