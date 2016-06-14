FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norway's May new home sales rose 14 pct, housing starts up 29 pct
June 14, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's May new home sales rose 14 pct, housing starts up 29 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Jan-May home sale up 4 pct, housing starts down 2 pct

* 31,000 units sold in last 12 months, starts at 30,000

* Believes housing starts will grow with new regulation (adds more details)

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 14 percent year-on-year in May, while housing starts increased by 29 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

January-to-May sales were up by four percent year-on-year, while starts were down two percent. In the last 12 months, 31,000 units were sold nation-wide, the highest since the early 1980s, while housing starts stood at 30,000.

"The figures are very good and we hope we can make changes that can accelerate housing starts," Chief Executive Per Jaeger of the NHBA said.

Housing prices in Norway are at record highs and rose 1.2 percent seasonally adjusted in May compare to April. Year-on-year prices were up 7.3 percent, and the capital Oslo and its immediate surroundings saw an increase of almost 13 percent.

Jaeger of the NHBA estimated the demand for new homes in the capital region to around 6,000-7,000 units per year, far outstripping the current rate of construction which stands at around 4,000.

"I think we can make it (build more) but the building code must be simplified," he said, adding that an upcoming revision by the Ministry of Local Government and Modernisation could lead to a higher rate of construction. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
