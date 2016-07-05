FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Norway's house price boom seen continuing after June
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 5, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's house price boom seen continuing after June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.8 percent to a new record high in June and the country's housing boom is set to continue in the coming months, a real estate industry association said in a statement on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.3 percent in June, unchanged from the year-on-year rate seen in May, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.2 percent in June from May, it added.

The first half of the year saw the strongest price growth since 2009, the association said, adding it now expects a seven to eight percent rise on average in 2016, up from a previous estimate laid out in December of three to five percent growth.

"We've underestimated the forceful combination of a low supply of homes and record low interest rates," Real Estate Norway said.

Norway's central bank in March cut its key policy rate to 0.5 percent and said in June it may continue to lower the cost of borrowing to combat lower inflation and an oil-driven downturn in parts of the Norwegian economy.

The data from Real Estate Norway was published well ahead of the scheduled 0900 GMT (1100 CET) release time. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.