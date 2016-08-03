UPDATE 1-Record Norway housing prices may trigger central bank restraint

* Year-on-year growth accelerates to 8.8 pct from 7.3 pct in June

* Growth could exceed 10 pct, real estate agents say

* Central bank may refrain from Sept rate cut -economist (Adds quote, analyst, detail, background)

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 1 percent in July from June, hitting a record high that could lead the country's central bank to halt its interest rate easing cycle.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 8.8 percent in July against 7.3 percent annual growth the month before, data from Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi showed.

With interest rates at record lows, demand for homes continued to outstrip supply, particularly in and around the capital and other key urban regions.

"This is the fifth consecutive month of seasonally adjusted growth. We're seeing a very strong trend for Norwegian housing prices and won't be surprised if we were to exceed 10 percent year-on-year growth," Chief Executive Christian Vammervold Dreyer of Real Estate Norway said.

Norway's central bank in March cut interest rates to a record-low 0.5 percent and has said it may cut again in September to counter an economic downturn triggered by slow global growth an low prices on oil, the country's main export.

But recent data on Norwegian manufacturing and unemployment have been stronger than most economists had expected, and the central bank may also worry about the effects that lower rates could have on the housing market.

"The rise in housing prices are a reflection of low rates ... More and more people have concluded that low rates are here to stay," Nordea Markets Chief Economist Kjetil Olsen said.

"The prospects of a further rate cut have diminished however," he added.

Unadjusted prices rose by 0.2 percent in July from June. In most years, prices fall slightly in July as the majority of Norwegians go on holiday. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)