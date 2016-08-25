Norway's new homes sales up 47 pct y/y in last two months -SA

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norway's new home sales rose in the two months from mid-June to mid-August compared to the same period a year earlier, think tank Samfunnsoekonomisk Analyse (SA) said on Thursday.

Nationwide, sales rose by 47 percent year-on-year to 3,087 units in the summer holiday period, but were down 26 percent compared to the previous two months before the holidays.

SA reported particularly strong sales in the Eastern part of the country and said "the demand for new houses in Oslo is very strong and the inventory is about to be emptied".

The average price of homes sold was 47,500 Norwegian crowns ($5,795.37) per square metre compared to 47,600 in the previous period and 46,000 a year ago ($1 = 8.1962 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)