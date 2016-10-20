FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's new homes sales rose 25 pct yr/yr in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 25 percent year-on-year in September, while housing starts rose by 23 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.

In August, homes sales rose by 29 percent from the same month of 2015, while housing starts rose by 16 percent.

Third-quarter housing starts were the highest seen since NHBA began tracking the numbers in 1999.

In the last 12 months housing starts hit 30,079 units, up from 29,447 in August.

Chief Executive Officer Bjoern Mangor Birkeland in Prognosesenteret, which compiles the data together with the builders, predicted housing starts would rise well above 30,000 in 2016 and to 34,000-35,000 in 2017.

Despite the increase, the price of existing homes has risen to record highs due to low interest rates and a growing population.

Nationwide, prices rose by 10 percent year-on-year in September and were up by 18.5 percent in the capital region.

Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority has proposed to tighten lending requirements for banks as a result of the sharp rise in prices, but that could be counterproductive, NHBA Chief Executive Per Jaeger said.

"The proposed measures will reduce home building in rural areas, which again will lead to higher prices," he added.

Jaeger supported however a recent government white paper designed to simplify and speed up approval processes and hence boost construction. Parliament is expected to vote on the proposal before year end.

"We must build faster ... What we need is political will to build more houses," Jaeger said. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

