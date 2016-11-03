FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Norway's Oct housing prices accelerate to 12 pct y-o-y growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's Oct housing prices accelerate to 12 pct y-o-y growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments, background)

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norway's housing prices rose to record levels in October, a real estate industry association said on Thursday, further diminishing the chance of a central bank interest rate cut.

Seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 1.4 percent in October from the previous month, while year-on-year price growth accelerated to 12 percent from 10 percent in September.

"This is much stronger than we had anticipated," Chief Executive Christian Dreyer of Real Estate Norway told a news conference.

Policymakers, including Norway's central bank, the Finance Ministry and the Financial Supervisory Authority have repeatedly expressed concern over the continued rise in house prices, which has been accompanied by a steady increase in households' debt.

In a financial stability report on Nov. 2, the central bank argued that while stricter capital demands have helped banks become more secure in recent years, the rapid rise in housing prices could have the opposite effect.

In September, Norges Bank abandoned a previous plan to slash its key policy rate from the current record low of 0.5 percent, and said growth in house prices and debt were among the reasons it changed course, even as it maintained an easing bias.

"Today's figures are in isolation an argument for not lowering the key policy rate further. Hence, it supports out view that Norges Bank is done cutting," brokers DNB Markets wrote in a note to clients.

On an unadjusted basis prices rose by 0.6 percent in October from September.

Norway's crown currency strengthened following the announcement, rising to 9.05 against the euro by 1123 GMT from 9.08 just ahead of the 0900 GMT announcement. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.