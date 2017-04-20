FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's new home sales rose 9 pct yr/yr in March
April 20, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 4 months ago

Norway's new home sales rose 9 pct yr/yr in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 20 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 9 percent year-on-year in March while housing starts rose by 58 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

The data may have been skewed by the Easter break, the NHBA said, as the holiday in 2016 took place in March while in 2017 it happened in April.

In February, homes sales fell by 11 percent from the same month of 2016, while housing starts rose 2 percent.

So far this year the sale of new homes is up 3 percent from last year while housing starts are up 37 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

