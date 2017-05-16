FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Norway's new home sales fell 32 pct yr/yr in April
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 3 months ago

Norway's new home sales fell 32 pct yr/yr in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 16 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 32 percent year-on-year in April while housing starts fell by 27 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

The year-on-year comparison was negatively affected by the Easter break, the NHBA said, as the holiday in 2016 took place in March while in 2017 it happened in April.

In March, homes sales rose by 9 percent from the same month of 2016, while housing starts rose 58 percent.

So far this year the sale of new homes is down 8 percent from last year while housing starts are up 16 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.