Norway's June s/a housing prices rise 0.9 pct m/m
July 2, 2012 / 9:07 AM / in 5 years

Norway's June s/a housing prices rise 0.9 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.9 percent in June compared to May, real estate industry associations reported on Monday, and raised their estimate for this year’s housing price development.

On a year-on-year basis, prices increased 7.7 percent in June, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

The real estate brokers now expect housing prices to rise 7-8 percent this year, compared to the earlier estimate of a 4-6 percent increase.

Unadjusted prices was unchanged in June from May. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

