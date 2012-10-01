FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Norway's Sept s/a housing prices up 0.3 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects unadjusted price move in last paragraph to show fall)

OSLO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.3 percent in September compared to August, real estate industry associations reported on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.3 percent in September, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 0.3 percent in September from August. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
