Norway's housing prices to rise 4-6 pct in 2013
January 2, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Norway's housing prices to rise 4-6 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s house price growth is expected to slow this year after prices rose sharply in 2012, real estate industry associations said on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 1.7 percent in December compared to November, while on a year-on-year basis, prices were up 8.8 percent, the association of real estate agents and the association of real estate agency firms said.

In 2013 house prices are expected to rise between 4 and 6 percent, the real estate agents’ association said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

