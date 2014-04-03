FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway housing prices seen stronger than expected -real estate lobby chief
April 3, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Norway housing prices seen stronger than expected -real estate lobby chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) - The Norwegian real estate association (EFF) will have to revise upwards their estimates for Norwegian house prices if the current price development continues, the agency’s chief said on Thursday after reporting housing figures for March.

“There are tendencies of a shift in the trend to a more positive development ... Growth is significantly stronger than we expected,” Christian Vammervold Dreyer told a news conference.

EFF has previously estimated a negative growth in the Norwegian housing market of 1-3 percent this year. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

