7 months ago
Norway's January housing prices rise 12.4 pct year-on-year
February 3, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 7 months ago

Norway's January housing prices rise 12.4 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.6 percent in January from December, a real estate industry association said on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 12.4 percent in January, down from 12.8 percent in December, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 2.8 percent in January from December.

The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank interest rates.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

