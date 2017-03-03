FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's February housing prices rose 13 pct year-on-year
March 3, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 6 months ago

Norway's February housing prices rose 13 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.6 percent in February from January, a real estate industry association said on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 13.0 percent in February, up from 12.4 percent in January, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.8 percent in February from January.

The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank interest rates.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

