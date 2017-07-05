(Removes extraneous word from headline)
OSLO, July 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted
housing prices fell by 0.7 percent in June from May, the second
consecutive monthly decline as the cost of buying a home
continues to ease from recent record highs, a real estate
industry association said on Wednesday.
On a year-on-year basis prices rose by 6.3 percent in June,
below the 8.3 percent seen in May and down from 13 percent seen
as late as February, Real Estate Norway said.
Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a
boom in construction, flooding the market with new homes, have
all contributed to the recent market turnaround.
The association now believes the average price of a
Norwegian home will grow by 5-6 percent in 2017, below a
forecast made last December of a 9-11 percent increase, it
added.
Unadjusted prices fell by 1.6 percent in June from May.
A decline in housing prices will likely contribute to
keeping the central bank's key policy interest rate at record
lows, most economists say. The housing data was compiled by Real
Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)