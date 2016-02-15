FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway industry minister calls meeting to discuss firms' access to capital
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Norway industry minister calls meeting to discuss firms' access to capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s trade and industry minister is calling a meeting to discuss companies’ access to financing, the government said on its website.

The oil-producing country has seen its economy slow down following a 72-percent drop in the price of crude from its North Sea waters since the middle of 2014, affecting other parts of the economy.

“It is important that the market functions, so that good and profitable projects can get financing. I wish to listen to how the situation is now,” Minister of Trade and Industry Monica Maeland said in a statement published on Saturday.

The meeting will take place later on Monday. It was not immediately clear who would participate.

Access to capital for the booming fish farming industry was also a concern, the Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in the same statement.

“I am getting signals from both the fish farming industry and the fishing industry that access to capital is a bottleneck to realise new projects. This is serious and this puts a brake on an industry that has great growth potential,” said Sandberg. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
