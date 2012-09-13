FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway c.bank: underlying inflation forecast unchanged
September 13, 2012

Norway c.bank: underlying inflation forecast unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANDNES, Norway, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank continues to see underlying inflation in line with its June forecast, despite the August figure significantly undershooting its forecast, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

“Underlying inflation is projected to be between 1 percent and 1.5 percent, the same interval we predicted in June,” Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a forum.

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 2.5 percent over time. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)

