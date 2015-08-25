FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway says to give insurers flexibility on capital
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Norway says to give insurers flexibility on capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurance companies will be given a more flexible transition to new international capital requirements than originally intended, Finance Minister Siv Jensen said on Tuesday.

The country’s financial regulator had proposed a linear model whereby insurers would have had to increase their capital in even steps over the coming years, which was met by opposition from insurers.

“I’ve chosen to yield to the financial industry’s wish for greater flexibility in the transition period, with somewhat lower demands for capital increases in the initial years,” Jensen said in a statement.

The transition to the Solvency II framework, expected to take place over 16 years, will start next year. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.