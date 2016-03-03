FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea Markets predicts Norway will cut rates to zero in 2016
March 3, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Nordea Markets predicts Norway will cut rates to zero in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank will probably cut its key policy interest rate three times in 2016 to zero percent from the current 0.75 percent, brokerage Nordea Markets predicted on Thursday.

Nordea had previously anticipated two rate cuts and that the policy rate would stand at 0.25 percent by the end of the year.

Norway’s central bank is due to report its next interest rate decision on March 17, and will simultaneously update its outlook for future rates. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

