UPDATE 1-Norway keeps rates on hold, caught between weak inflation and currency

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday and reiterated its outlook for no rate hikes until the middle of next year, as it remains caught between low inflation and a weak crown, which climbed after the decision.

The Norwegian economy has outperformed its European peers in the last few years, largely thanks to its booming oil sector, but inflation has been weak and recent data has been mixed.

All but one analyst in a Reuters poll had expected Norges Bank to keep its main interest rate at 1.5 percent.

“Inflation in September was lower than expected, but at the same time the (crown currency) has depreciated since the previous monetary policy meeting,” central bank governor Oystein Olsen said in a statement on the decision.

“In other respects, economic developments both in Norway and abroad have been broadly in line with expectations,” he said.

The crown rose to a session high around 8.1125 to the euro after the decision. Some traders had positioned for a weaker crown on expectations that the Norges Bank might sound dovish due to falling inflation.

But the bank only reiterated the interest rate outlook it gave in September, in which it said it expected the first rate hike to happen in the second or third quarter of next year.

The bank said house prices, which had been climbing, had levelled off and household demand appeared to be slightly weaker than it assumed.

One analyst said this suggested the bank may stay on hold for longer than it currently expects to.

“(We) don’t see a hike until the fourth quarter of 2014 or the first quarter in 2015. The housing market is a big uncertainty as prices remain flat, and if they fall, the bank will not hike,” said Harald Magnus Andreassen, chief economist at Swedbank.

Mainland inflation, which excludes the volatile oil sector, came in at just 1.7 percent in September, well below analysts’ consensus forecast for 2.3 percent and the Norges Bank target of 2.5 percent, which could be an argument for cutting rates.

On the other hand the crown, which hit multi-year highs against the euro earlier in 2013, is now languishing at three-year lows, making an interest rate cut to support the economy difficult because it would add to the pressure on the currency. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Hugh Lawson)