FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil shuts down Kollsnes gas plant after trip
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 1, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Statoil shuts down Kollsnes gas plant after trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas major Statoil shut down its Kollsnes gas processing plant on Tuesday due to a compressor trip, reducing output by 20.3 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), the company said on Tuesday.

The gas processing plant, which processes Norwegian gas that is also exported to Britain and continental Europe, shut down at 1330 local time (1130 GMT), an operational message published by Statoil showed.

An earlier market message to the Nordic power exchange showed the gas-fired power plant at Kollsnes had reduced production at the same time.

The gas processing plant has a daily capacity of 147 mcm.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.