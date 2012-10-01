FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kollsnes gas processing outage longer than expected: Gassco
#Energy
October 1, 2012

Kollsnes gas processing outage longer than expected: Gassco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Output from Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant will be down longer than expected following a compressor failure, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message.

Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, will see its output reduced by 40 million cubic metres (mcm) per day until 0400 GMT on Tuesday, beyond an initial deadline for Sept 30, Gassco added.

Kollsnes, which has a daily capacity of 147 mcm, processes gas from some of Norway’s biggest fields, including Troll, Kvitebjoern, Visund and Fram.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
