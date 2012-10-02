FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kollsnes ramp up delayed once again: Gassco
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Kollsnes ramp up delayed once again: Gassco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant will return to full production on Wednesday, later than earlier expected, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message on Tuesday.

Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, will see its output reduced by 30 million cubic metres (mcm) per day until 0400 GMT on Wednesday, Gassco said.

Kollsnes was expected to ramp up over a week ago but Gassco has delayed a return to full production several times already.

Kollsnes, which has a daily capacity of 147 mcm, processes gas from some of Norway’s biggest fields, including Troll, Kvitebjoern, Visund and Fram.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.