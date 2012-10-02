Kollsnes ramp up delayed once again: Gassco

OSLO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant will return to full production on Wednesday, later than earlier expected, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message on Tuesday.

Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, will see its output reduced by 30 million cubic metres (mcm) per day until 0400 GMT on Wednesday, Gassco said.

Kollsnes was expected to ramp up over a week ago but Gassco has delayed a return to full production several times already.

Kollsnes, which has a daily capacity of 147 mcm, processes gas from some of Norway’s biggest fields, including Troll, Kvitebjoern, Visund and Fram.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.