FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kollsnes gas processing plant output down 40 mcm/day-Gassco
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 25, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Kollsnes gas processing plant output down 40 mcm/day-Gassco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Output from Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant has been reduced by 40 million cubic meters (mcm) per day due to compressor failure, gas system operator Gassco said on Tuesday.

The 145 mcm capacity plant, which processes gas from Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, has been ramping up production this week after two weeks of maintenance.

Gassco said the outage was to last until 0400 GMT On Sept. 30.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.